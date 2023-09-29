Mesa officer makes 425-mile trek in honor of fallen soldiers

MESA, AZ — A remarkable journey is underway to honor the lives and sacrifices of two courageous men — soldiers who a Mesa police officer says are the definition of heroes.

“Ever since Tyler and Ricardo left us too early, I’ve been trying to find some way to honor them,” said Shawn Patterson.

Patterson is a former Army Ranger and nine-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department. He fought alongside US Army Sergeant Tyler Holtz and Specialist Ricardo Cerros, Jr., while in Afghanistan. Holtz and Cerros died during combat in 2011.

“Sergeant Holtz was leading his assault team into an enemy compound. Unfortunately, he was the first one in the breach and there was an enemy within,” said Patterson.

Holtz was shot and killed. Just a few weeks later Specialist Cerros was treating a wounded soldier in battle when an enemy grenade came toward them.

“He could have run but he chose to shield his platoon sergeant and took the full brunt of the grenade,” said Patterson.

While he saved a life, he gave his own. Their pictures hang on the walls of Patterson's home. He now hopes to memorialize them in an even bigger way.

Patterson recently began a grueling 425-mile hike from Dana Point, California, to Salinas, California — the hometowns of his two close friends.

He's partnering with the nonprofit Legacies Alive to raise donations each step of the way.

“All the proceeds and funds raised will go towards building permanent memorials, permanent statues of Tyler and Ricardo in each of their hometowns,” said Patterson.

He says he can feel their spirit on the streets they grew up on. Other Gold Star Families have already joined in on parts of the trek and inspired Patterson with their own stories.

“Two Gold Star mothers, Carol Berberich and Salina Renteria, they both for the first three days, they walked 35 miles with me,” said Patterson.

His unstoppable stride through California shows the unbreakable bond forged between brothers in arms and a heartfelt promise to ensure their memories endure.