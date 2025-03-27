Meet BlindSided, a local band that is breaking barriers despite vision loss

What started as a tribute to one man’s love for music has become something much bigger.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired opened Matthew’s Recording Studio on campus, inspired by a client, who has since passed, who found solace in music while living with health challenges.

Now, that studio has given rise to BlindSided, a band formed by ACBVI clients who refuse to let vision loss dim their passion. They’ve already taken the stage at private events, but now, they’re gearing up for their first public performance.

You can catch them at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale on April 6, proving that when music meets resilience, the result is nothing short of inspiring.

ABC15's Cameron Polom went into the studio with BlindSided to show how the organization is changing lives and to hear their inspiring story one note at a time. Watch the full story in the video player above.