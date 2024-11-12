Meet 10-year-old track phenomenon 'CJ' Flowers

Christopher “CJ” Flowers is only 10 years old, but he’s making huge waves in the athletic world.

The tiny track and field star is following in the footsteps of other talented athletes in his family, becoming an eight-time All-American and one-time National USATF Youth Track and Field Champion.

ABC15’s Cameron Polom talked with CJ about his accomplishments and his big dreams for the future. Hear from the athlete in the video player above.

CJ's mother, Rashanda, says “exceptional leadership skills both on and off the track,” and “his talent and dedication have set him apart from his peers.”

Not only is he a star when he laces up his shoes, but CJ also has an impressive academic record — he has been on the Honor Roll for the last two years!

“If I don’t do well in education, then I can’t go out here and do track. I can’t go to college and do all the other things I aspire to,” CJ said, showing wisdom beyond his years.

CJ began his track career during the pandemic, turning unexpected spare time into training time.

“I just had him out there running on the grass, and I noticed, ‘Man, this kid is fast. This kid is really fast,’” said Chris Flowers, who doubles as CJ’s coach but is usually just “Dad.”

From that moment, CJ took his gift and ran with it, his father said.

“He wants to put everything into overdrive. By him doing that, it actually makes my job easier,” Chris added with a laugh.