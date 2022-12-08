Maryvale church lights up for local families during holiday

PHOENIX — For the past two weeks, Pastor Roy Lainez and volunteers at Unidos En Una Vision Church in Phoenix have helped transform their home of worship into a holiday destination for the community they serve.

“When you enter, during the night, it’s very beautiful,” said Pastor Roy.

Every morning Pastor Roy inspects the light display created to provide families living in Maryvale a place to create memories.

“A lot of people take pictures in this part in the middle, it’s amazing,” said Pastor Roy pointing at a pergola decked out in decorations.

Thousands of lights now welcome children and their parents to drive or walk through together, snap photos with holiday-themed backgrounds and gather in seating areas warmed by fire pits.

It's an experience Pastor Roy and his congregation hope they’ll cherish.

“It’s important to set up a light show where people can drive around but also can get out, take pictures and have memories with their families of times that they spent together during this holiday season,” said Annabel Gutierrez.

Church Volunteer Annabel Gutierrez says while light displays are plentiful across the Valley, for many in the surrounding community of Maryvale, they can cost prohibitive.

“These are hard-working families as well and not everyone has the resources to go out and pay for something like this,” said Annabel.

“It’s free for everyone, it’s open five thirty every day,” said Pastor Roy.

While it is only its first year offering the event, the response from neighbors is already inspiring ideas for next year.

“I feel very happy for every family that comes, it’s a blessing for me,” said Pastor Roy.

The display is located off 67th avenue and Heatherbrae Drive and runs now through January 6th.