Longtime hospital chef honored with Hall of Fame award

SCOTTSDALE — Gerry Coleman, a chef at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, is getting lots of love from colleagues on Wednesday. The admiration for the longtime employee is for good reason as the hospital's ownership group Tenet, this week elected him to their Healthcare Heroes Hall of Fame.

“I believe everyone in healthcare, no matter what your profession is that there’s a calling of why you are in healthcare, this could not be more true than for Gerry over here,” said Abrazo Scottsdale CEO Naman Mahajan.

Mahajan presented Gerry with the honorary crystal plaque inside the cafeteria he’s served in for nearly a decade. Mahajan called him a constant advocate for healthy eating, compassionate beyond measure and an incredibly selfless leader.

“I think the whole reason I’m so appreciative of it is because there’s tons of heroes here at this hospital,” said Gerry as he accepted the award.

Heroes all around Abrazo's halls nominated him for the award. We spoke to one who says there was no one more deserving in her eyes.

“I even looked up the definition of a hero and a hero is again, who is here for everybody else,” said Jean Revard.

She says he’s known for coordinating dietary needs for patients and staff in meticulous detail. Even running out for a special food item if necessary. He knows so many by name and get this, hadn’t missed a day of work in eight years until he came down with a severe infection of COVID-19.

“But he still kept that positive attitude, he was sending me pictures and recipes for dinners he knew was coming up and apologizing to me because he wasn’t here,” said Revard.

It’s just the kind of person he is and today and from now on, he’ll be recognized as the hero he is.