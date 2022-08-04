Local vet honored as part of VFW's #StillServing campaign

Veterans of Foreign Wars is honoring a Valley veteran as part of its #StillServing campaign that highlights veterans who continue to make a difference in their communities after their service.

“It’s my purpose in life now, outside of my family, it’s my fulfillment, my reason for getting up,” said Roland Schade inside the Department of Arizona Disabled American Veterans Phoenix office.

For five days a week, at least eight hours a day, Army Veteran Roland Schade is fighting for those who served our country.

“I’ve been blessed, so blessed, because I too was one of those lost, that was out there, had my throws with addiction, times in and out of the system, I lost my bearing for a while and it took me a while to get it back,” said Schade.

The Gulf War veteran now channels his struggles into countless daily phone calls and paperwork helping other veterans get the medical and financial benefits they deserve, while navigating the red tape at every turn. When he’s not doing this, he’s volunteering with Veterans Affairs to coordinate rides for veterans to medical appointments.

“It’s indescribable, it’s as life changing for me as it is impactful on these vets I hope,” said Schade.

That’s exactly why he’s being honored by the National VFW as part of their #StillServing campaign.

“It’s the moral compass within all of us of true selfless service,” said VFW programs director and Iraq War veteran Lynn Rolf.

Rolf says Schade is the perfect example of this, calling his dedication to his military community not only critical but inspiring.

“Especially those service officers, they do God's work to get veterans through the bureaucracy of the Veterans Administration,” said Rolf.

Through the #StillServing, they hope others will take to social media to highlight the men and woman like Schade all across the nation continuing to step forward.