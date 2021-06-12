Local roofing company gifts roof repair to owners of animal-assisted therapy for kids

PHOENIX — At the foot of South Mountain, child ranchers are hard at work, taking care of animals and bettering their lives. When the roof started caving in, a local business covered the bill.

Since 2000 John and Sheila Robinson have been providing Equine and Animal Assisted Therapy for children with special needs and children in foster care.

"We had children coming in from the system that were in other foster homes that they weren’t able to work with the children," said John Robinson, Owner of Robinson Ranch. "Gave them a much larger outlook on life to be able to take care of something that’s bigger than them or themselves."

The ranch puts children to work, teaching life lessons while taking care of the animals.

The Robinsons pour all their heart, soul, and money into the services for kids.

When their home's roof needed repair, the Robinsons didn't have the money for a brand new roof. They decided to call for quotes for a new roof, planning on asking for donations to help raise enough money for the repairs.

An estimator with AZ Roofing Systems came over to provide a quote, and soon recognized the beneficial work provided on the ranch.

"He’s helping out children you know it just hit me I need we gotta do something he’s a good guy," said Todd Wilson with AZ Roofing Systems. "He’s got money to put into more important things he doesn’t have to worry about roofing he can put it into helping kids."

The roof was provided and replaced absolutely free of charge to the Robinsons.

"So this is money that we don’t have to take away from our children to fix something. Because that’s why a lot of stuff doesn’t get fixed because we’re here for the children," said John Robinson.

