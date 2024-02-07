Local MOMnation online community connecting Arizona moms to services, support

“Because these days it takes more than a village…it takes a nation!” That’s the motto of MOMnation AZ.

The growing Facebook group and website are helping families across the state help each other.

Julia Allgrove says the online community has helped her in some of the most trying seasons of her life, including when she lost her son in a tragic accident.

“I had gotten to the point where I was suicidal, and I think it’s so important to be able to be in a group where you don’t feel like you’re going to be judged talking about it and asking for help,” said Allgrove. “And I can tell you that MOMnation is one of the reasons that I’m here right now.”

Allgrove says everyone should know about this “sisterhood of heroes” where moms can find services and supplies they need, support, discounts and everything in between.

“There are moms from all walks of life, all backgrounds and they’re so generous with their information, their knowledge, sharing things, answer questions,” said the founder of MOMnation Arizona Katie Lambert.

