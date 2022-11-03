Lifelong teacher gifted free prescription glasses thanks to local optometrist

LAVEEN, AZ — Inside Laveen Lasik on Wednesday, second-grade teacher Tamara Wyatt was treated to a whole lot of kindness.

“I’ve been teaching over 20 years, I’ve been in education since 1997,” said Wyatt.

Mrs. Wyatt visited Laveen Lasik alongside her volunteer teaching aid Jamillah Douglas. Jamillah is also a parent of one of Wyatt’s students at ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest in Phoenix.

“She’s an amazing teacher,” said Jamillah. “Teaching two grade levels. She’s so patient with the kids, I can’t say enough.”

That’s why a conversation a few weeks ago broke her heart. On that day, Jamillah had forgotten her prescription glasses at home, explaining why she was wearing her prescription sunglasses in the classroom.

“She said oh, I need glasses too so I understand, she said I go home each day with a headache but right now I just can’t afford to get the glasses,” said Jamillah.

Mrs. Wyatt told her the prescription in her current glasses was no longer working. She’s insured, but the cost of getting a new one forced her to make a tough decision.

“Three of my kids wear glasses, so yeah, they’re gonna get the glasses and I’ll be fine,” said Mrs. Wyatt. “That’s what we do as parents you know.”

“And so that night I started writing emails to everyone to see if I could get some help,” said Jamillah.

Let’s just say it didn’t take long. Dr. Torrence Watkins of Laveen Lasik wrote back immediately.

“How we treat others is how God treats us,” said Dr. Watkins.

Dr. Watkins serves on his local school board and says teachers play a critical role that should be supported at every turn.

“If I didn’t have the teachers come across my path the way they did and had the mentors that I did, I would not be here right now,” said Dr. Watkins.

Wednesday, Dr. Watkins blessed Mrs. Wyatt with the gift of free sight, leaving the Valley teacher in awe of such goodwill.

“It’s such a blessing, I don’t know how else to describe it,” said Mrs. Wyatt.