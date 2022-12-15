Letters from WWII find their way home after being discovered in donated car

PHOENIX — Inside a small canvas bag, the story of a family is revealed in letters and photos.

“These three are the oldest ones, from like the forties,” said Liz Dysigner. “I think first of all the story that it tells is the story of war, and how difficult life is after that,”

The remarkably preserved letters were written during World War II. In them, a family in Poland pleads for help to relatives living in Minnesota.

“These people lost their home, it was bombed and burned down, and then they lived in a bomb shelter for eight months, and they are struggling just to survive,” said Liz.

Liz’s mother-in-law works and volunteers for Treasures for Teachers, where somebody donated a car to the organization. In the trunk was where that satchel of memories was discovered.

“Honestly I don’t have many pictures of my own family so when I saw this, I just knew that this was priceless,” said Liz.

Liz was born in Poland. Her grandmother survived a Nazi concentration camp, but many other family members did not.

The photos now in her possession are a reminder of that loss.

“I need to find this person, I need to find out who this belonged to,” said Liz.

Liz translated the letters written to a woman named Anna Kowalczyk. Utilizing social media and internet searches, Liz spent five months hoping to somehow get them home.

“The fact that I’m from Poland, the fact that I can still read Polish, the fact that I don’t have any photos and photos are so important to me, this really was a mission for me,” said Liz.

On Tuesday night, that mission was accomplished.

“This is probably when she was in her late sixties,” said Teresa Rechwien.

Over zoom from Minnesota, Teresa is holding up a picture of her late Grandmother, Anna Kowalczyk, the receiver of those letters.

“I know that she tried to help, my grandparents weren’t wealthy people, but I remember her bagging up boxes of clothing and other necessities and sending them to Poland,” said Teresa.

Teresa and her sister Judy says they have no idea how the bag ended up in the trunk of a donated car. They wonder if those photos and letters were handed down to a distant relative they’ve never met.

But both say they are so relieved they found their way to a person like Liz who refused to let them be tossed aside.

“That’s just amazing to me,” said Judy. “All our cousins and relatives are blown away by the whole thing.”

While they are still trying to find out who donated the car and how they ended up in possession of these family heirlooms, they assure us, once back in their hands, they’ll be cherished forever.

“It’s a blessing that this all happened and came together for us I see it as a wonderful gift for our family,” said Teresa.