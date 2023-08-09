Laundry mat and Waymo team up to help local nonprofit

Christy Moore is the founder of Social Spin, a community laundry mat chain focused on much more than cleaning clothes.

“Accessing care is one of the biggest barriers to our neighbors in need,” said Moore.

The former social worker says she’s busting down those barriers by delivering services to folks where they already are.

“We know that laundry mats are high-volume spaces naturally and so we’re bringing in those community partners to connect with our customers,” said Moore.

Every week they host free laundry events for low-income families.

Moore's team also brings in social service providers who give free haircuts, healthcare checks and assistance from agencies for those battling homelessness.

The team is now helping take a load of work off the plates of case workers at Native American Connections, a nonprofit helping families across the Valley through their emergency housing program. The program not only provides temporary housing but services to heal the mind, body and paths of clients inspired by Native American culture.

“Our goal is to stabilize our community and make sure they’re connected to the proper resources,” said Noelle Clough. “It is so rewarding to be able to help these people.”

Clough says unfortunately case managers were spending up to forty hours a week doing laundry for their 42 residents at their Phoenix shelter called the Lodge. Time is much better spent helping them take their next steps forward.

“As a social worker I know how important meeting one on one with residents is,” said Moore.

Social Spin has now partnered up with Waymo, now Moore and her team can now do the laundry for free. Waymo's autonomous vehicles will now drop off and pick up the loads, helping clean more than 5,000 lbs of clothing since March.

“To be able to lighten their load and eliminate laundry from the case managers to-do list means a lot to me personally because I’ve been in that position but also I know that it means a lot to the residents,” said Moore.