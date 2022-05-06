Kurt and Brenda Warner surprise single mom with new home before Mother's Day

TEMPE, AZ — Another family is a home to call their own after a heartwarming Mother's Day gesture from Kurt and Brenda Warner.

Lakeysha worked hard to buy her own home through Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona.

While she was expecting to arrive at the Tempe house on Friday morning with nothing inside, she was greeted by a fully furnished and stocked home, along with a celebrity welcome.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, surprised the family with $10,000 worth of furniture from Aaron's.

It had full cabinets, a stocked pantry, and gifts for her children to enjoy.

This was the 28th home the Warners have helped create through their First Things First Foundation, and the 56th in the country.

