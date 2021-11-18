Single mom receives new home, furniture through Habitat for Humanity and Kurt Warner foundation

PHOENIX — A Valley mom with two kids was surprised with a furnished home on Thursday.

Miriam moved to the United States from Mexico about 13 years ago and has been working hard to buy a home.

"I did go and check and they told me you need this much money to start and I was like, I don't know if I'm going to be able to do that...and then someone told me for Habitat and applied and thank God we're here," she said.

Miriam purchased a home through Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona but didn't have money for furniture and planned on sharing a bed with her youngest.

Then, on Thursday, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, surprised the family with $10,000 worth of furniture from Aaron's.

Kurt Warner said he wanted to make sure Miriam didn't have any burdens when moving into a new home.

"So to be able to lift that off, just a little bit, that's where the emotions come from," he said.

The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback told ABC15 that he remembers when he and his family were just starting out and is happy he's in a position to help those in need.

"You think about all the emotions that go into it and this is a huge day, it's just an amazing thing to be a part of it," he added.

"This is our 55th home and it still brings tears to his eyes so that means something to me," said Brenda Warner.

The couple has been helping families for years through their First Things First Foundation.

The program started in 2002 and started helping families in the Phoenix area in 2005.

Since then the foundation has helped 55 families including 27 in Arizona.