KABOOM breaking down barriers by building playgrounds in low-income areas

At Vista College Prep-Metro North in Phoenix Thursday, 100+ volunteers from Morgan Stanley, an investment banking company, teamed up with nonprofit KABOOM to put their hearts and muscles to work on a very special project.

“Coming off that north side we’re going to have the zip line,” said Peter Christophersen, a project manager at KABOOM.

They have a goal of building playgrounds in areas where access to them has been historically limited.

“We’ve identified through data and research areas across this country, communities and schools that have either no playground at all or playgrounds that have been neglected for some time,” said Christophersen

Donations from the Morgan Stanley Foundation are helping to fund Vista’s first playground. Morgan Stanley’s employees set aside their day jobs to put in some major sweat equity by constructing it piece by piece alongside KABOOM experts in a single day.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling and there’s a sense of accomplishment, it’s not that oh I’ve got to finish something the next day or next month, or next quarter, it’s today,” said Kathy Mercer.

“To find a way to give back to those who are a little less fortunate, to give them something that’s amazing that kids can have fun and play and be safe is, it’s pretty awesome,” said Nicole Blackburn.

Vista was chosen as it serves a large population of students from low-income backgrounds. Making it the perfect choice for KABOOM.

“Vista believes that demographics do not determine destiny,” said Megan Hutchison of Vista College Prep.

Hutchison says that once finished; the playground is sure to help create lasting memories for countless children for decades to come.

“A playground is a place where they can let their imaginations sore, they can make friends,” said Hutchison.

For those helping make it a reality, it’s a day they won’t forget either.

“To be able to look back and say I helped build that, that’s the best feeling in the world,” said Yvette Parris.