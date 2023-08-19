‘I've just smiled my entire life’ Gilbert Fry’s employee recognized for joyful customer service

GILBERT — “It’s a running joke that I'm [the] actual boss of this store,” Bridgette Castille laughed. “I run a tight ship inside this room.”

If Castille is at the helm, this captain is making waves with her personality.

Her pearly whites often catch the attention of the drivers she serves.

Castille has worked as a "Click List" Associate at the Fry’s off Higley and Pecos roads in Gilbert for over a year.

She showed ABC15 her usual routine when she arrives early for her shift.

“We come over to my computer and we check how many orders we have already in the system, and then we print them out at four in the morning," Castille said. “We come out and shop the floor, then we put all of our stuff out here."

Then when an order is ready, Castille rolls it out your way while you wait in your car.

One of those drivers, Danielle Gregorich, posted about Castille this month in the Facebook Group "GoGilbert."

"When I see the comments that they made on Facebook, I was shocked because I was like, ‘Oh, I didn't know that I made your day that much’," Castille said.

Gregorich brought Castille flowers and a sunshine balloon telling her, “The very first time you brought my groceries out, I just found out that my dad had been diagnosed with cancer,” Gregorich explained. “I was having a horrible day and you were just this ray of sunshine."

Coworker, Tammie Sandrock, agrees with Gregorich.

"No matter where she goes, department she goes. It's 150% all the time,” Sandrock said.