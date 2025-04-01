‘It’s kind of surreal’: Former D-back donates old gear to Phoenix high school baseball team 

PHOENIX — To swing for the fences, you need a bat, but to sharpen your swing, you need a pro. On Monday, one Phoenix high school baseball team got both.

Former Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Chris Owings surprised the South Mountain High School Jaguars with a special visit — and even more special gifts: wooden bats, cleats, and batting gloves used during his 11-year Major League Baseball career.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Noah Bura, a junior on the team. “You don’t wake up every day and see an MLB player…and get a new bat.”

Owings, who played for the D-backs from 2013 to 2018, said he wanted to give his old gear new life — and his former team suggested he stop by South Mountain to do just that.

But the gifts didn’t stop there.

He also presented the team with a $1,000 grant from the Play Ball Fund, in partnership with Arizona Complete Health, and took time to answer questions, share stories, and give advice.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

“One of the coaches told me… don’t stop here, you’ve got to keep getting better, keep working — and honestly, that’s what got me drafted,” Owings told the team, recalling his time playing high school ball .

Despite their 0-12 season, the Jaguars say the visit brought a needed boost.

“It’s been rough so far,” Bura said. “If we can get one or two wins, that would be amazing.”

Owings said he hopes the gear — and the experience — helps the players push forward.

“These are bats that have been in games, been used — so to see them being used here is awesome,” Owings said.

Owings also told the team that while new equipment helps win games, "it’s the camaraderie of the team that’s going to help you guys get to that goal.”