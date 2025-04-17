Impact Church to host Easter Sunday celebration at ASU’s Mullett Arena

TEMPE, AZ — Impact Church is set to host its annual Easter Sunday celebration at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Impact Church will host multiple events on Sunday, April 20, including three Easter services at 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening, attendees can look forward to a special concert and live recording also at Mullet Arena featuring dynamic music from the Impact Worship Team starting at 7 p.m.

Pastor Travis Hearn tells ABC15's Kaley O’Kelley that this will be an uplifting experience for everyone.

O’Kelley asked Pastor Travis about the exponential growth in recent years at Impact Church and why he believes more young people are showing up at Impact week after week.

“You know, we're in a different world. I mean, it's a different day, the generation we live in. What I'm seeing and hearing across the US is more like a revival, a lot in the Gen Z. You got college-age kids, and you're seeing revivals on campuses and 5,000 people baptized in California, in the ocean... 5,000 in Texas, you know, 5,000 in Florida! That's unheard of, especially on college campuses. And even for us, at Impact Church, we have a young adults ministry every Thursday night. There are 800 young adults coming on a Thursday night!” Hearn explained.

In addition to the Easter Sunday services and concert, Impact Church has organized private skating sessions at the Mountain America Community Iceplex nearby, offering families and individuals a chance to enjoy some quality time together.

The services are open to the public.

For more information, go to Impact Church's website.

Tickets are free, but you do need to RSVP in advance.