How you can help a 10-year-old Kingman boy with muscular dystrophy gain more freedom

KINGMAN, AZ — Dominic Olsen is a bright and determined 10-year-old boy living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare disease that has taken away his ability to walk.

The Kingman family has adapted their home to meet Dominic's needs, but now they face their biggest challenge yet—transportation. Lifting Dominic in and out of their vehicle is becoming impossible, and without a wheelchair-accessible van, his mobility outside the home is severely limited.

While he has a motorized wheelchair, the Olsens struggle to take Dominic to school, medical appointments, and anywhere else the family needs to go.

The Jett Foundation has stepped in to help, covering half the cost of a specialized van, but the Olsens need the community’s support to raise the rest.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom talks with Dominic and his family about the special offer from the Jett Foundation and how a little more support can change their lives and give the young boy greater freedom.

If you'd like to help, click here.