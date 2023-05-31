How an older Valley woman lost 100 pounds

Finding the motivation to get in a good workout isn’t always easy and it can get harder with age.

An older Valley adult found a lot more than just a good workout routine at her community center

”I love this puppy,” said Margaret Aviles as she prepared to sit down at a leg press machine.

Not a day goes by without Aviles doing something for her physical or mental health.

“I’ve already gone over 100,” she said while doing reps with a smile on her face.

As she was getting in her daily pump, she realized she was a little late for seated pilates. So, she invited our crew to join in on what turned out to be a bit of a challenge.

For Aviles – doing hard things is nothing new.

“I tell people how much weight I’ve lost because I think it’s important,” she said.

You may not believe this by looking at her but Aviles is 78 years old.

After working out for at least five days a week, several hours a day for the better part of a decade, she’s lost at least 115 pounds and counting.

When asked where she finds all the energy and motivation, she says it’s a “brain game.”

That comes from a woman who reluctantly opened the door at Optum Community Center after her doctor recommended it.

Aviles says after the loss of her parents and other important people in her life, her mental and physical health was “non-existent.”

She says something clicked in her mind and she walked into Optum on Valentine’s Day. She said she felt uncomfortable at first, but that feeling soon expired.

Between reps, she found out Optum can also be a social exercise, as she’s met plenty of friends.

“She is the person we send the new members who are really nervous and uncomfortable,” said Chloe Conklin who is with Optum.

The work Aviles has put in at the gym is helping lower her risk of chronic diseases.

For adults 55 and over, the gym and its programs are free.

For someone who didn’t want to have anything to do with a gym, Aviles had choice words for all the work she put in over the years.

“It has been an absolute blast. I’ve had so much fun. I enjoy being here. that’s why I come every day,” she said.