Housing community donated to cancer patients in order to ease travel burdens

GILBERT, AZ — The first patients of a temporary housing community near Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert were welcomed home Friday. The community of eight fully furnished homes were donated by area builder Taylor Morrison in order to ease the financial burden of those commuting or staying temporarily in the Valley while receiving treatment.

Officials say the homes will allow 80 patients each year to fight for their lives from just across the street from the center free of charge, taking away the burden of traveling. While many can afford a short hotel stay, few are prepared to pay for long-term lodging, especially those whose treatment protocol requires weeks to months of daily therapy or close post-surgical monitoring.

