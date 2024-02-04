'Hike with a Firefighter' event celebrates Black History Month

PHOENIX — Along the Judith Tunnel Trail on South Mountain Saturday, a celebration of Black history was around every corner.

“As you walk around the park, you’ll notice a lot of local heroes as we say, folks who paved the way for us here in Arizona,” said Evan Gammage.

The Phoenix fire captain led a group of community members along the second annual "Hike with a Firefighter" event.

“The focus of the event is to get folks out and to learn how to hike properly on the trails, but with that we wanted to make sure we’re educating the community as well for Black History Month,” said Gammage.

Along the trail, displays help them learn about a variety of Black pioneers they may know already as well as many they may not.

“From figures like Jackie Robinson to local figures like J.W. Robinson who was our first black captain here in Phoenix,” said Gammage.

Danielle Flowers, one of the first Black female rangers in Arizona, delivered hiking safety tips while taking in the profiles of the people who paved the way for her aspirations.

“You’ll take something away from this event that you did not know before,” said Flowers.

Ronald Hamilton made sure to be at the event and shared the experience and the heroes the trail highlighted with his grandkids.

“It has to be inspiring when they can read about something like this and say dang I can do that, you know what I mean,” said Hamilton.

Every year, mom Devin Haynes attends Black history events alongside her daughter hoping for the same.

“I tried to keep her connected so she can learn more about not only the history of Phoenix but the history of her family as well,” said Haynes.

Dr. LaVern Tarkington took to the trail to see her late husband Don Tarkington honored as the first Black administrator for the Phoenix Parks and Recs department.

“Seeing his picture here featured and honored is a very special acknowledgment that I’m proud of,” said Dr. Tarkington.

Pride is the right word and it's certainly what everyone who strolled these trails felt at every turn.