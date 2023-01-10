High School pickle ball clubs unique equipment fundraiser, making a difference around the world

Seventeen-year-old high school senior Blake Frasure made his weekly pick-up run Monday as part of a unique effort to raise funds for his high school pickle ball club.

“Wow, we got a lot of shoes, this is incredible,” said Blake as he approached a donation box outside The Church of Jesus Christs of Latter-day Saints off Driftwood drive in Gilbert.

“Right now, we’re partnering with four locations, one at Mesa City Hall, the Mesa library, the Mesa rec center and this church,” he added.

Since November, he’s placed donation boxes at those locations and around Arete Preparatory Academy.

Asking the community and fellow classmates to clean out their closets and donate gently used shoes.

“In November I was just thinking about all of the things we need for the pickle ball club, especially with the growing interest this year,” said Blake. “We started it last year and the equipment we have is wearing out.”

Blake says they need paddles, nets and balls. Instead of just asking for money, he wanted to find a way to give back as well, that’s when he came upon Funds2Orgs.

“Funds2Orgs partners with them by offering a non traditional fundraiser, where instead of asking people for money, they ask them to clean out their closets and donates gently warn and new shoes,” said Kristy Fontelera with Funds2Orgs.

Fontelera says clubs like Blakes are paid based on the pounds of shoes they bring in during their donation drive.

The shoes are then picked up and shipped out to developing nations around the world to help locals there establish small businesses.

“Not only does the local non profit get funds from the shoes collected but the shoes actually are given a second life in countries like Haiti,” said Fontelera.

With 600 pairs donated and counting, Blakes pickle ball club is sure to get the funds they need. But more importantly, give back just as much as they receive.

“It’s beneficial for you but I think it’s more beneficial if you’re helping somebody else at the same time,” said Blake.