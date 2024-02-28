Healthy smiles aren't the only things Devin Booker gave to these Special Olympics athletes

PHOENIX — That feeling of having dental tools and hands working in your mouth while under the light of a dentist may be uncomfortable for a little while, but a group of Special Olympics athletes got important check-ups for free on Tuesday — plus a big surprise!

“It feels so good to have clean teeth,” said Special Olympics athlete Tiana Bagby.

The same goes for Joy Eleanya, a blind bocce ball athlete with the Special Olympics.

With multiple people tending to her teeth while reclining in the dentist's chair, she said, ”it’s like a party in my mouth,” which led to a room full of laughter.

Little did they know, in the room next to them was Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker.

With his feet hanging over the dental chair, the 6'6" athlete set a good example by getting his own check-up on Tuesday.

More than a dozen dental check-ups, cleanings, and exams were made possible because of Booker and Dr. John Badolato, or Dr. B, of Studio B Smiles.

This is the second year the two have teamed up to provide thousands of dollars in free dental care and education for Special Olympic athletes.

“...That self-confidence, as they’re learning to become independent, is priceless,” said Dr. B.

Part of Booker’s benevolence comes from his own family — specifically his sister, Mya, who was born with a health condition called DiGeorge syndrome. Her daily challenges help give Booker some perspective on his impact, which can sometimes be greater off the court.

“You know, what we do is a game, we are under a microscope, we are on a stage where we can have an impact on other people’s lives, and change people’s lives," Booker said.

Those healthy smiles were on display when Booker surprised the Special Olympics athletes after their check-ups with each one getting a pair of those hard-to-find Nike Book 1s.

Fresh kicks to feel confident, paired with a fresh smile.