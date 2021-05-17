Groups working to release endangered burrowing owls back into the wild

Two pairs of endangered burrowing owls were released this past weekend to Mayo Clinic to help them live in a temporary habitat before transitioning back to the wild.

A physician with Mayor Clinic, researchers with Arizona State University, and a local rescue group, Wild at Heart Raptors, helped build a temporary, artificial burrow habitat to help the captured owls recover.

Mayo Clinic

According to Wild at Heart, the group of volunteers has helped build over 6,000 artificial burrow habitats and provided homes for over 2,500 burrowing owls.

Wild at Heart has a section on its website about the endangered animals that become victims of new construction in the southwestern part of the U.S.

They say the species is the only known owl that lives underground, making it especially affected by land development and construction. They are not able to dig their own burrows, but create homes in existing underground spaces, like in burrows and dens from other animals.

"The Burrowing Owl is Endangered in Canada, Threatened in Mexico, and a Species of Special Concern in Florida and much of the Western US," the website says. "As Arizona continues to grow, one of the greatest challenges is to minimize the impact of growth on displaced wildlife, and the use of artificial burrows is now helping to counter this threat."

Mayo Clinic

Wild at Heart tracks sightings of burrowing owls, which you can find here.

