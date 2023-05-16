Great American Convoy riding America for Wounded Warriors Project

PHOENIX — A platoon of motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at Best Western in Apache Junction Monday morning.

They fine-tuned their machines, and double-checked equipment and supplies.

“We all forget what freedom’s all about and what these guys go through,” said one rider named Nico Gara.

“They’re off fighting for their country, experiencing things that most people will never see in their lives,” said Vietnam veteran Rick Sobczak.

They’re all here to join in on the Great American Convoy, a charitable effort led by Youtube personality Adam Sandoval.

“His cause is amazing, and we just wanted to help Adam help others,” said one couple from Canada.

Adam is using his gift of online popularity to honor the men and women who served or continue to do so by riding 25,000 miles across 48 states.

“The thought is if you didn’t serve in the military find time to serve those who did,” said Adam, who always regretted not joining the service.

Since April 22nd, he’s been riding through cities and towns across the nation, raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project in partnership with Harley Davidson.

“We’re about six thousand miles into the trip, the total trip will be about twenty-five thousand miles,” said Adam.

Along the way, he has met with veterans and listened to their stories. Some are heartwarming, others heartbreaking. One statistic in particular stuck with him, 22 veterans commit suicide in the United States every day.

“After they’ve made it out of the war zone, they come back here to our own country and we’re losing them right here on our own soil,” said Adam.

Ground combat veteran Jim Stone has seen it first-hand.

“The wounds that you can see are usually not even the bigger part of the issue, it’s the wounds you can’t see,” said Stone.

Since Adam began the ride, he’s been joined by nearly 2,000 others along the way. Donation boxes are passed around at each stop. Their goal is to raise $500,000 in 85 days.

“We really need to have people donate to this, whether you ride, whether you don’t ride, whether you’re in a car, it’s really, I’m sorry,” said Greg Seegers. “As Adam says we don’t say thanks for your service we say thanks for our freedom.”

It’s emotional for these folks because they yearn to help our soldiers heal. But the road ahead is looking up thanks to so many joining one man's determination to make a difference.

To follow Adam on his journey, make a donation or even join in on the route check out his website here.