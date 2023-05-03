Golf's "Ironman" shows his heart of gold through charitable challenges

Lacing up his golf cleats on Tuesday, Bob Kurtz was eager to share why he’s earned the nickname golf's Ironman thanks to his "heart of gold."

It’s not only through his obsession with the game but the incredible feats he’s accomplished over the years.

“I feel physically as good as I did when I was 35,” explained Kurtz.

The 81-year-old former sportscaster has built his reputation by racking up records on the course in the name of charity.

“One is the satisfaction of doing something that nobody else has done before, but to be able to help a family and to see the results of your efforts, boy that’s a blessing,” said Kurtz.

At 71, he shot his age seven times in a single day. Last Mother's Day, Kurtz hit over 1,000 drives at Top Golf in 24 hours.

Each accomplishment raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years for causes benefiting children, single mothers and those battling homelessness

“I’ve probably hit more golf balls than anybody ever because I don’t stop,” said Kurtz. “I don’t really get tired out.”

Kurtz holds seven marathon golf world records, and he plays fast. In fact, in 2011 he set a Guinness Book world record for playing 102 rounds in a single week. That comes out to an incredible 14 and a half rounds a day.

“You can do unique things through golf that gets even non-golfers' interest and raise money for worthy causes,” said Kurtz. “My wife calls it a hand up to our community.”

Last week, he attempted to become the first golfer to shoot his age both right and left-handed. And he almost pulled it off.

“The left-handed guy choked, he was not used to doing under pressure, so I shot 74 right-handed, 92 left-handed,” said Kurtz.

Despite falling short of his mark, donations poured in totaling $20,000. The “Ironman” says it motivates him even more to achieve it the next time... a motivation he hopes others find within themselves.

“You can’t give up on life, you’ve got to reach out beyond yourself,” said Kurtz.

If you’d like to get involved by donating to his charitable golf challenges, check out his website.