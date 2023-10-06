Gold medal dreams for two Arizona wheelchair athletes rest on community generosity

Nick Pryor and Justin Walker are two men who’ve faced incredible adversity but are soon getting a chance to show what determination and resilience can accomplish.

“It’s a second chance man, second chance,” said Walker.

Walker was 18, playing college baseball in 2009 when an ordinary play at the plate changed his life.

“Slid, did it a thousand times, this time the catcher landed on my neck, couldn’t get up,” said Walker.

He was paralyzed from the waist down and was in a dark place when it seemed like his dreams of professional baseball had been snatched from his grasp. But after seeing a video of different adaptive sports, the shortstop chose to get back in the game.

“It can be taken away just like that. Things could be shaken up just like that, and it’s 'whatcha gonna do next,'” said Walker.

Pryor, on the other hand, has lived without his right leg since he was 5 years old. A childhood accident forced him to adapt early. Supportive family and friends helped him to thrive with a prosthesis, but it wasn’t always easy.

“It was kind of hard because technology wasn’t there the way it is today, I had to sit out a lot just because of soreness, and fatigue,” said Pryor. “But I was able to play football, baseball, basketball... Sports has always been a big part of my life.”

Despite his disability, he’d still go on to play college baseball. Once his college career ended, he shifted his focus to adaptive sports after a suggestion from a mentor — calling it a world filled with inspiration.

“Being able to play and compete against and with people that are just like me is incredible,” said Pryor.

Pryor and Walker are the first-ever Arizona athletes to be chosen to play for TEAM USA wheelchair softball.

“I still can’t believe that, I text this guy every day and I’m like bro what,” said Walker with a laugh.

“To be able to represent TEAM USA is just an amazing feeling,” said Pryor.

The team heads to Japan at the end of the month but the cost to get there is the players' responsibility. Flights alone run around $3,000 each. They're now relying on community generosity to help get them there through an online fundraiser.

“You know we’re trying to do it for the state of Arizona, for the people in Phoenix, for the people in Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa,” said Walker.

“When we go it’s not just us, we’re doing it for everybody that’s helped us get there,” said Pryor.

They hope to show our state's unbreakable spirit and achieve their gold medal dreams along the way.

“To really be able to do this and to do it with a brother and my friends, to be an inspiration and a motivator to our community, I’m living out my dreams,” said Pryor.