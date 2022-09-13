Glendale thrift shop owner gives back to the community

GLENDALE, AZ — When Jacquelyn Valrie walks around downtown Glendale, she sees endless opportunities.

"After the pandemic, a lot of people lost their stores, different things were going on so when I got here I go, 'oh my God, what did I just do?' I'm walking into something that's rebuilding, but that's who I am," she said.

And she has always been up for a challenge. First, doing loan modifications during the 2008 recession. Years later, she started the non-profit Jax Transitional Homes, providing housing and support for those overcoming drug and alcohol abuse. But she wanted to take her generosity one step further.

About a year ago, she created Jax House Boutique. It's a thrift store with designer clothing. She says most items are donated through friends and family, which is how she keeps prices between $5- $25. During a time of high inflation, she's hoping it's something families can take advantage of.

"To be able to put them at a price that they can afford at this time with the gas, the housing market, with everything going up, we can stay at the same level," she said. "I'm not rich by any chance, but when you share and bless other people, God blesses you back."