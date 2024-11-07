Glendale Santa Claus needs a bit of holiday magic himself

GLENDALE, AZ — Each year, as downtown Glendale transforms into a winter wonderland, children from across the Valley gather to see the man in the big red suit. For 27 years, Herb Schilling—better known as Santa Claus—has brought Christmas cheer at Glendale Glitters, listening to wish lists from countless kiddos and even witnessing a marriage proposal right in his lap.

“People come here to feel loved, no matter who they are,” Schilling said. “We want to know what makes your heart happy.”

But Santa’s work doesn’t end after the holidays. Schilling, a familiar face throughout Glendale, often “goes incognito” during the off-season, volunteering as a crossing guard for underfunded schools and distributing supplies to those experiencing homelessness.

As he puts it, “Christmas is every day of the year. We should always be giving and loving.”

Each July, Lorraine Zomok, owner of Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures, hosts a “Christmas in July” event where Santa takes photos with kids for a $5 donation—all proceeds going toward children in need.

“Every penny helps buy school supplies,” Zomok explained. “That’s who this family is—that’s who Santa and Mrs. Claus are.”

Now, Santa could use a little holiday magic himself. An infection in his foot has left him in need of medical support that he can’t afford, and Schilling's daughter, Angelica Mertens, created a GoFundMe campaign to help him cover his treatment.

“To keep him going, being that giving hand, he needs a hand,” Mertens said. “He’s touched so many hearts. Now it’s time to give back.”

For those who can spare a little holiday cheer—and maybe a few dollars—a spot on the Nice List is certainly waiting.

“To have someone willing to give of themselves just to help me,” Schilling said, “means that, somewhere along the way, I’ve touched their heart.”