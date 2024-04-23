Gilbert's Home Sweet Home Animal Sanctuary cares for hundreds of farm animals

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert's Home Sweet Home Animal Sanctuary is a safe haven for farm animals in need of a better life, while also helping other members of the community.

The nonprofit animal rescue, located with Mother Nature's Farm near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road, houses pigs, horses, burros, ducks, roosters, and more. Most are surrendered by their owners who can no longer take care of them.

The farm sanctuary is open on certain days and requires a donation for entry, which helps care for the facility and its animals.

On Monday, ABC15 was at the sanctuary when they received a truckload of food donations with items available to the public. When word goes out about the available food donations on social media, oftentimes, it is all gone within a matter of hours.

Learn more about the animal rescue and donations in the video player above.