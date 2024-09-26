Gilbert school opens 'thrift store' to help everyone have access to necessities

GILBERT, AZ — Mesquite Junior High School is opening a thrift store to help its students and families have easier access to necessities.

The Gilbert school's "Uncommon Threads" location — the culmination of school leadership, student participation, volunteer and scout group work, donations and more — officially opened Thursday with a community event on campus.

The store has a wide variety of items like clothes, shoes and more, and is all donated by Gilbert community members and partners.

The goal is to help more people have access to clothes, hygiene products and other things they may need without judgment. Students will also reportedly be able to earn "Mustang Bucks" to spend at the store when they show respectful and kind behavior on campus.