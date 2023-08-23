Gilbert police officer shares writing talents with Title I students

GILBERT, AZ — On Tuesday, Gilbert Police Officer Levi Leyba showcased his love for reading at three Title I elementary schools within the Gilbert Unified School District.

“It combines two of my passions, one is for the community and the other is literacy,” said Leyba.

While donning his official uniform, he embraces the role of children's book author and illustrator. The architect behind the "Young Series," a compilation of eight dual-language children's books.

“I felt that there was a need to have bilingual children’s books in schools because a lot of children speak a second language at home,” said Leyba. “With this, I hope parents who may speak Spanish at home can also be more involved in their children’s reading.”

Leyba’s books share the remarkable legacies of historical icons such as Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo, and Benjamin Franklin.

On Tuesday morning, Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson and Assistant Police Chief Michael Angstead joined Leyba to share his stories with hundreds of students. Angstead read the lines in Spanish, the Mayor, the ones in English.

“This is the going to be the first time these students are going to actually be able to meet the mayor, be able to meet an assistant chief with the police department,” said Leyba.

It’s dismantling barriers with children by fostering positive relationships while enchanting young minds with the wonders of reading, kindling the flame of literacy.

“Sometimes the only time a child comes across a police officer is in a bad situation it’s a car accident, it’s something at home, this is a great way to see these people are real, genuine, everyday people,” said Mayor Peterson.

As Leyba handed out a copy to each child after the reading, some couldn’t help but embrace the author as they passed. It was certainly a storybook ending in any language.