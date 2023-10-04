Gilbert community rallies around chef battling brain cancer

GILBERT, AZ — A community is rallying around a Valley co-owner and main chef at a Gilbert restaurant who is battling brain cancer. Neighbors want his family to know they are not alone in this fight.

The sounds from the kitchen at Romeo's Euro Cafe in Gilbert are welcomed almost as much as the smells from the food.

Eric Salgado is one of three chefs who work at the community staple.

"Man, it is like this on an everyday basis. We love our jobs. That is why we have been here with Romeo for so long, you know,” said Salgado.

He's been cooking with Romeo Taus for more than 30 years.

But now, Taus, the beloved co-owner of the long-time mom-and-pop restaurant, is away from his team.

"Oh, this is home. This is just tradition,” said Tara Lanphear.

What Lanphear, along with restaurant employees and customers considers routine, is so different these days.

"He's an amazing man,” added Lanphear. “My heart just hurts for what they are going through."

Doctors diagnosed Taus with brain cancer. Lanphear tells ABC15 her former boss, has two tumors on his brain and one on his spine. Taus, according to Lanphear, is doing chemotherapy and radiation together.to keep his tumors from getting bigger.

Lanphear created an online fundraiser to help Taus, and his wife Janice, who's taking time off from the restaurant to help care for Taus.

"They just needed help. With everything I knew that was going to be coming with what he was diagnosed with,” added Lanphear.

McKay Robinson, who's worked her way through college at the restaurant, admits the support from loyal customers is sometimes overwhelming.

"People coming in and asking about Romeo, asking about Janice, how's she's doing and how he's doing and helping us,” added Robinson.

But, also very comforting.

"It's all coming from a really good place and with much love I think,” added Robinson.

The support, from all across the valley Taus’ team believes, says a lot about how Taus runs a business and lives as a man.