Gilbert community rallies around local chef, restaurant owner amid cancer battle

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert cafe is hoping you’ll stop in for a meal to help a beloved chef, mentor and friend during the fight of his life.

Employees at Romeo’s Euro Cafe say owner and chef Romeo Taus is undergoing cancer treatments and surgeries after doctors discovered tumors in his brain and on his spine.

To help cover medical costs, friends and family are hoping you'll donate online or visit the restaurant.

“They would never ask for help… I would hate to see them lose the restaurant or their home and don't want him to have to worry about that during this time,” reads a GoFundMe fundraiser.

So far, the community has raised more than $20,000.

If you’d like to help support the restaurant and Taus, visit Romeo’s Euro Cafe at 207 N. Gilbert Rd. in Gilbert.