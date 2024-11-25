From heartbreak to the runway; former athlete defies odds to walk again

In 2016, Melody Nosworthy seemed to have it all. The model and fitness instructor was finishing her master’s degree and had just completed the Las Vegas Marathon. But less than a month later, a workplace fall turned her world upside down.

The injury led to a diagnosis of dysautonomia, a condition that caused her to lose consciousness when standing or exerting herself. The once high-octane athlete found herself in a wheelchair, told by doctors that walking again would be impossible.

