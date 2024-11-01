Friendships off the field lead to wins on it for one Special Olympics unified football team

BUCKEYE, AZ — Unified flag football teams recently took the field at Youngker High School in Buckeye, but only two will advance to the state championship.

Unified football is part of the Special Olympics, bringing people with and without disabilities together on the same field.

"They have people out here cheering for them, no matter how they did," Emma Hull said. "If they messed up, someone's out here to support them and encourage them to do their best."

KNXV

The support goes both ways for teammates Brandon Curiel and Dominic Gonzales from Valley Vista High School in Surprise.

"It's only been a few months, and we've really grown this friendship. Our friendship has really grown," Gonzales said.

Their friendship has turned into wins on the field, as they're just one win away from making the state championship game.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

"If he tells me he's struggling with something, and I work on that, that helps us out here too with scoring and everything," Curiel said.

First to score in this pivotal game is Curiel on a long touchdown run, and Gonzalez is first to meet him in the end zone to celebrate.

KNXV

Then Gonzales gets his own touchdown, a catch, and a run which puts this game away.

The 24-12 win gives Valley Vista a spot in the state championship game, marking another game to play together for the two best friends.

"This kid's a beast," Curiel said.

"I did that without my glasses on," Gonzalez said.

"Yeah he can't even see and he's still scoring touchdowns," Curiel said.

The Unified Football State Championship game is on November 12.