Four Peaks Brewing pours out the love for thousands of Valley teachers

TEMPE, AZ — Teachers across the Valley have plenty of reasons to smile inside the Four Peaks Brewing Company in Tempe.

“Of course, we need pencils, dry erase markers, it has all of the necessities,” said English teacher Nicole Gould sifting through a blue bag.

For the 12th straight year, the local brewery has made sure to show the love to those tasked with educating our children.

The brewery giving away 10,000 classroom supply kits over the next month.

“Just knowing that there’s a business that supports teachers makes us go wow this makes difference, I make a difference for the community, for our students, for our schools,” said Gould.

“It all kind of started when one of our founders Jim Scussle overheard some Peaks regulars, who were teachers, venting some frustrations, kind of just frustrated with the fact that they had to dip in their own pocket to buy supplies for the classroom,” said Troy Honaker with Four Peaks.

Since then, every summer, teachers all around the Valley make their way into Four Peaks restaurants to collect goodie bags filled with pencils, markers, coupons, highlighters and much more.

“I’m excited, it’s going to be my first-year teaching 3rd grade, so anything helps as I’m building my classroom,” said one Tempe Teacher.

“You want to give your students the world and right now the world is really, really expensive,” said Gould.

Gould, Latin teacher Stephanie Riley and 5th grade teacher Michele Goldberg are getting some major relief from that world. Each are receiving a $1,000 grant to use towards classroom innovation and improvement.

"I'll be using this money for a number of things, but one will be to buy two pairs of VR goggles," said Riley. "They have programs that allow you to tour the Colosseum in Rome, the Vatican and a few others. It just allows my students to immerse themselves into Latin."

“You just don’t know how excited these kids are when say here, we bought new books, or we got new stuff, the look on their faces, I mean we’re just all excited,” said Goldberg.

A perfect reason this local pub continues to pour their hearts and resources into days like this. The giveaway will run until August 6.