Four Arizonans donate blood side by side in honor of teen battling leukemia

Vitalant says these men have saved thousands of lives through their donations
Four of Arizona’s top blood donors helped save lives on Tuesday side by side. John Johnson, Bob Emmelkamp, Kenneth Troxel, and Michael Hashimoto donated their platelets in honor of Kevin, a Valley teen battling leukemia, according to Vitalant. Platelets are often used by leukemia and cancer patients.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 02, 2024

How many times have these Arizonans given blood in their lifetimes?

  • John Johnson: 567 donations
  • Bob Emmelkamp: 531 donations
  • Kenneth Trowel: 465 donations
  • Michael Hashimoto: 323 donations

That means this group has donated up to 24 times a year, spending up to two hours on each donation.
Vitalant says, collectively, these Century Club members have saved more than 3,700 lives.

If you'd like to donate, click here or make an appointment by phone at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

