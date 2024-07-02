Four Arizonans donate blood side by side in honor of teen battling leukemia

Four of Arizona’s top blood donors helped save lives on Tuesday side by side.

John Johnson, Bob Emmelkamp, Kenneth Troxel, and Michael Hashimoto donated their platelets in honor of Kevin, a Valley teen battling leukemia, according to Vitalant.

Platelets are often used by leukemia and cancer patients.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

How many times have these Arizonans given blood in their lifetimes?



John Johnson: 567 donations

Bob Emmelkamp: 531 donations

Kenneth Trowel: 465 donations

Michael Hashimoto: 323 donations

That means this group has donated up to 24 times a year, spending up to two hours on each donation.

Vitalant says, collectively, these Century Club members have saved more than 3,700 lives.

If you'd like to donate, click here or make an appointment by phone at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).