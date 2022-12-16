Foster parents enjoy Christmas shopping spree thanks to Arizona Helping Hands

“We’re so glad you’re here and we’re gonna get you some good stuff today for them,” said Arizona Helping Hands Volunteer Jaida Dalton.

On Thursday, she guided foster parents from across the Valley through the Arizona Helping Hands warehouse in Phoenix.

Now through Saturday she’ll help foster parents find the perfect Christmas gifts.

“They thank us, and I always say they’re the ones doing the hard work,” said Dalton.

It’s an annual effort to make sure those helping provide a home in a time of need have one less thing to worry about.

“Having programs like this, it’s a blessing,” said Leah Roberts.

Leah and Gimmy Roberts have six children. Four were brought into their home when Leah’s brother went to prison. Despite the abundance of love, money can be tight.

“We have just enough money to pay our bills and we’re good and it’s kind of sad to see the kids don’t get everything they want every Christmas or every holiday,” said Gimmy.

But thanks to Arizona Helping Hands, that’s just what they’ll get this year. Toy bins with items for every age and interest filled to brim and ripe for the picking.

“It’s bins and bins of toys and gifts that our Arizona community has painstakingly gone out and shopped for with these children in mind,” said Arizona Helping Hands Director of Development Bethany Eggleston.

A generosity guaranteeing a full sleigh will be on the way, checking off the wish lists of more than 3,000 children by Christmas Day.