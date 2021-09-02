Former HS football kicker inspiring others with her recovery after devastating car crash

TEMPE, AZ — Summoning the strength to overcome any obstacle is just another day in the life of Krysten Muir.

“I do have a long way to go but the fact that I’m up and walking shows a lot,” said Muir as we observed her physical therapy session at Move Human Performance in Chandler Thursday.

In 2015, Muir became the first female athlete to score a point in an AIA state championship football game as a kicker for Marcos de Niza High School. The all-around athlete prided herself on being an inspiration to girls across the country after setting a record for points scored by a girl in an Arizona varsity football season.

“I love challenges,” said Muir as she pushed a weighted sled across the gym. “I’m gonna keep working until I get there.”

She may now be facing her greatest challenge, simply learning to walk again. Something doctors warned may not happen following a devastating car accident last year. One that left her with a pulverized vertebrae and damage to her spinal cord.

“I had no other choice in my mind when the doctor told me you’re probably not going to walk again, I was already in my mind saying I will walk again, there’s no other way,” said Muir. “I came from just being able to like, flex my quads to now being able to take steps.”

Steps that continue to inspire those around her. Head to a Marcos De Niza football game and you’ll see Muir coaching on the sidelines, providing pep talks, and no doubt lighting a fire in her players.

“She’s truly teaching us the meaning of every day is so important, you have to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward and doing everything you can to be a better version of yourself,” said Lenica Ruiz, Athletic Director for the high school.

Her past and present drive is now being honored in a big way. Her former high school is dedicating their opening football game Friday to the trailblazer. If that wasn’t enough, the Arizona Cardinals also announced this week the launch of a scholarship in Krysten’s name.

“With her effort on the field, off the field, whatever she’s going to choose to do in the future, I know that there’s a legacy she’s left behind,” said Chad Dunn, Co-Founder of Move Human Performance.

A legacy that proves the skies the limit and belief in one's self can get you anywhere you want.

“I just want to be inspiring to others, I want to be really motivating, I want to be that person that people are like wow if she can do it I can do it,” said Muir.