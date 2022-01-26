Former high school athlete makes impressive recovery after crash

PHOENIX — It's been a year since Krysten Muir, a former kicker at Marcos de Niza High School, was badly injured in a crash.

She was told at the time she may never walk again. Now, months later, she's not only walking but she's back doing what she loves.

"Oh my gosh, I was so excited and I was so shocked because I didn't expect that much power and height to come off my legs. This is so crazy. I was just over the moon, honestly," says Muir.

Krysten is kicking again for the first time since being in a terrible car crash exactly one year ago. It happened off SR-87, just outside Payson, during a snowstorm. Doctors gave her a grim prognosis at the time.

"I was partially paralyzed and I was told I have a 50-50 chance of walking again, and I told them, 'thank you, but I will,'" says Muir.

Krysten underwent major surgery for a spinal cord injury, and now has five vertebrae fused together by rods.

She has made strides by dedicating much of her time to physical therapy.

"It was definitely strengthening my core a lot because my abs became my new butt, basically. So, that was what was pushing me to walk. Basically, was like being reborn in a way. So, I went through the phase of... here's how to crawl, here's how to stand up, now we're walking," says Muir.

She is shocking everyone with her progress. Not only is Krysten working on her kicking, but she's also working on her degree in physical therapy to help others.

"Going through that injury will now give me a better outlook on what I should look out for in the future with different patients. Just sharing my story and hopefully inspiring others to push themselves and to better," says Muir.

Krysten was even coaching on the sidelines last football season for Marcos de Niza. She has never doubted herself or what she could achieve and, has helped others along the way.

Muir is setting another goal for herself this Saturday, January 29th: she's planning to go to the Marcos de Niza football field and kick an actual field goal.