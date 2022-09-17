Former bike recipient encourages donations to Second Chance Bike Drive

PHOENIX — A bike brings joy to the lives of many kids, that's why your donations to the second chance bike drive are so important.

5th grader Yareczi got her bike from Saint Vincent de Paul last year and is happy to have her own bike. "It's actually pretty fun so I don't have borrow my brothers' bikes and it's pretty fun because I get to play with them in the neighborhood."

She's just one of many families that have gotten new rides over the years.

Each year Saint Vincent de Paul gets more than a thousand bikes each year, but they still need more. "We need a lot of bikes, the more the better." says Evan Alexon, who volunteers in the organization's bike shop. The bikes are fixed up by volunteers like Evan and then given out to those who need them. "When a person comes into St. Vincent and they obtain a bike whether is be a child or a teenager or an adult you see the huge smile on their face. it's like relief that they're able to continue a job or job interviewing."

Whether the bike gets someone to and from work everyday or gives a child the freedom to go out and play in their neighborhood, a donation to the Second Chance Bike Drive, is sure to make a difference in someone's life.

"They should donate to the bike drive because it would make little kids happy," says Yareczi. You can help by donating a new or used bike to any Earnhardt Dealerships or by donating money to help refurbish older bikes. You can donate by clicking here.