Former ASU student honored with Carnegie Medal for saving friend from burning car

A former Arizona State University student is receiving one of the nation's highest civilian honors for heroism after pulling his childhood friend from a burning car following a high-speed crash in California.

Owen Emmons has been awarded the Carnegie Medal, which recognizes individuals who risk their lives to save others, for his actions in rescuing Jackson Gutierrez from a fiery single-vehicle accident in Newport Beach in 2021.

The two friends, who grew up together in Texas and both attended ASU, were watching a UFC fight with friends when they decided to drive to get food in separate cars. Gutierrez was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed at high speed.

"I didn't have any medical experience at all, in my head it kicked in and took action... set a tourniquet and stop the bleeding once I moved him from the vehicle," Emmons said.

Emmons stopped on the road and reached into the burning car, pulling an unconscious Gutierrez from the passenger seat through the driver's side door.

"Is it safe to say you wouldn't be on this call if it wasn't for Owen?" ABC15's Jordan Bontke asked Gutierrez.

He replied, "1000% There would be zero percent chance if not for him."

Gutierrez survived the crash but spent months in the hospital recovering from a head injury and burns throughout his body. He lost both legs above the knee.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Gutierrez is now working on a PhD in clinical psychology and hopes to return to ASU one day.

"You've got to get Kenny Dillingham to get me a job," Gutierrez joked, referring to ASU's football coach.

Emmons remains humble about receiving the prestigious award.

"I don't take too much pride in anything for it. I just wanted to be the person there for my friend. I know if the roles were reversed, he would do the same for me," Emmons said.

The childhood friends now live in separate states but continue to see each other as often as possible, with their bond strengthened by the traumatic experience they shared.

