Football team dedicates season to terminally ill coach

SURPRISE, AZ — “These young men are part of my healing, honestly,” said Mark Rumsey

For Rumsey, the game of football has given him many things. Lifelong friends, all-state accolades in high school and a hall-of-fame college career. Now 58 years old, it’s giving him a reason to live.

“One prayer I do for myself is I have to finish this season and see it through,” said Rumsey.

Rumsey is the quarterback coach for Imagine Prep in Surprise. He joined the team this summer following two magical years that saw the school take home state championships in 2021 and 2022.

“I’ve had all the personal accolades anybody could ask for but have never won that championship ring,” said Rumsey.

He hopes this is the team that gives him that final football wish because Rumsey doesn’t have much longer on the sidelines. He was diagnosed with a terminal condition back in December. He recently shared his diagnosis with the team over the summer.

“That was a hard pill to swallow because when you're at a young age, it's hard to comprehend death and you can’t,” said senior Bryce Pollay. "We knew what we had to do."

“The fact that he’s spending all of his time with us, his remaining time with us, it adds that extra x-factor that we need to win this ring for him,” said junior Kyle Walter.

The team's rally cry this year is "One more for 24". It's a phrase molded in honor of Rumsey’s old football number. The Storm got off to a solid start last week in a 60-14 victory to kick off the season.

“I was out there, and I had goosebumps like I was playing,” said Rumsey.

Head Coach Kip Pollay says Rumsey’s presence on and off the field has been an inspiration.

“I know what this man goes through every day to be here, he’ll do a treatment that is brutal on him and he’ll still come to practice,” said Pollay. “There’s no excuse for anyone else and he’s showing them that.”

Rumsey says as long as these kids continue to fight for him, he’ll fight to be there when they lift the trophy at the end of the season.

“These kids have done wonders for me. Coach has done wonders for me, they’ve breathed life back into me,” said Rumsey.

