Flat tire leads to new home for mother struggling with homelessness

PHOENIX — Ron Weiss checked in on his new friend Jackie Thursday when she gave him a tour of her Christmas decorations soon to be packed away until next year.

“I still think about days I didn’t think anything was gonna get better until you came along,” said Jackie to Ron.

We’re concealing her identity for safety but this mother of two calls Ron her savior. The two met back in October after Ron spotted her dealing with a flat tire and decided to help.

“I realized her need that day was much greater than just a tire,” said Ron.

Ron says he learned she and her children were living in a homeless shelter.

Jackie, escaping an abusive relationship, was approved for a housing voucher but couldn’t find a place to use it.

Ron, a local realtor knew he had to help. “I absolutely knew nothing about the voucher program, just like you asked for help, I asked for help,” said Ron.

Teaming up with colleagues and neighbors, by December they would deliver an incredible gift, a place this hard-working mom could call home.

“Once one of our realtors provided this house and decided to work with the county on the voucher system, the next thought that goes through my mind is you need furniture, you need beds, you need all the things you need in a household,” said Ron.

The group furnished the entire home top to bottom before handing over the keys.

“There’s days where I’m crying but it’s not because I’m sad I’m just oh my god this really happened,” said Jackie.

Believe it or not, just hours prior to her family seeing their new home for the first time, Jackie was involved in a hit-and-run crash that totaled her car. The terrible incident threatened the transportation she uses for work and getting her kids to school.

“Dan and Alisha at Firebird Towing up in Camp Verde, they have hearts of gold,” said Ron.

Ron says when the couple found out Jackie's story and the fact the crash happened the day she was getting her new home, one more incredible act of kindness was on the way.

“I was asking them how much to fix the car and I still remember what she said, she says Ron, don’t worry, we’re gonna give her a new car,” said Ron.

The couple at Firebird Towing did just that two weeks ago by surprising Jackie and her kids with a white Dodge Durango. Jackie says she and her children are in complete disbelief.

“My kids keep telling everyone we meet, they say did you know we got a miracle,” said Jackie with a laugh.

“We can do this more often. That’s what this has taught me,” said Ron. “There are so many people out there that want to help and want to give. It just shows me we can work together and change people's lives.”