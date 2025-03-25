Female-led garage helps restore van for Phoenix group that helps pregnant women in need

PHOENIX — A van once destined for the junkyard is now a lifeline for women in need, thanks to the hard work of over 50 women, many with little to no experience under the hood.

Led by master mechanic Bogi, the team at Girl Gang Garage completely restored the vehicle for Maggie’s Place, a nonprofit helping homeless pregnant women get back on their feet.

This Saturday, the keys will be handed over in a special ceremony—proof that when women come together, they can build more than just cars — they can build futures.

ABC15's Cameron Polom watched as the ladies lovingly put finishing touches on the van and spoke with Maggie's Place about how this heartfelt mission will change lives. Watch the full story in the video player above.