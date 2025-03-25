PHOENIX — A van once destined for the junkyard is now a lifeline for women in need, thanks to the hard work of over 50 women, many with little to no experience under the hood.
Led by master mechanic Bogi, the team at Girl Gang Garage completely restored the vehicle for Maggie’s Place, a nonprofit helping homeless pregnant women get back on their feet.
This Saturday, the keys will be handed over in a special ceremony—proof that when women come together, they can build more than just cars — they can build futures.
ABC15's Cameron Polom watched as the ladies lovingly put finishing touches on the van and spoke with Maggie's Place about how this heartfelt mission will change lives. Watch the full story in the video player above.
See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Female-led garage helps restore van for Phoenix group that helps pregnant women in need
Valley nonprofit, welding school helping women with a past find a bright future
Coolidge principal sleeps on roof after million math problem challenge
Two Arizona women hope to win over the hearts of the American Idol judges
Valley woman fighting MS gives back to others navigating their health journeys