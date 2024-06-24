Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Father-daughter pilot duo makes flying a family affair with maiden Southwest Airlines flight

For the Rennhacks, flying is a family affair
New Southwest Airlines First Officer Mackenzie Rennhack always knew she wanted to be a pilot. As a little girl, MacKenzie would dress up like her dad, Captain Michael Rennhack, and was gifted a "discovery flight" - a short introductory flight for those who might be interested in becoming pilots one day. That's when she knew she had to fly.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 24, 2024

PHOENIX — New Southwest Airlines First Officer Mackenzie Rennhack always knew she wanted to be a pilot.

As a little girl, MacKenzie would dress up like her dad, Captain Michael Rennhack, and was gifted a "discovery flight" - a short introductory flight for those who might be interested in becoming pilots one day.

That's when she knew she had to fly.

She took her passion to Arizona State University, where she participated in the University Pathway of the Southwest Airlines Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program.

Uplifting Arizona

Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community?

Share your good news here!

Last month, it all came full circle when she joined her dad in the cockpit for their first flight together as Southwest Airlines pilots.

But they didn’t take to the skies alone — MacKenzie’s mom, her brother, and her fiancé were also there for the duo's maiden flight.

See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Father-daughter pilot duo makes flying a family affair with maiden Southwest Airlines flight
More Valley adults graduate with their high school diploma from Goodwill's Excel Center
WWII veteran shares story with ABC15 after returning from 80th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy
City of Phoenix grant helps group serving 'food deserts' expand their reach
Alhambra neighbors work together to help those less fortunate

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo