Family Promise partnering with real estate community for support this Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — A national real estate community is partnering with a Phoenix-area homeless shelter to make sure families this Thanksgiving do not go without.

From on-the-go running shoes to on-the-go babies, this holiday season is all about the people.

“So we’re providing clothing, we’re providing sheets, towels,” said Ted Taylor, the Family Promise of Greater Phoenix CEO.

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix provides emergency shelter and social services to people in need. This week, they are partnering with Arizona Subto, a real estate community that has national chapters, for a Thanksgiving drive.

The shelter serves about 300 families a year. 80% of those who lose their homes are single mothers with children.

“They lose almost everything when they lose their home. So sometimes, maybe 20% will have a car, but most of them lose everything,” said Taylor.

This is not just a local thing. Nationwide, Subto members are coming out to support Family Promise chapters in all 50 states. And now, Subto is making the nonprofit their yearlong charity partner.

“And that’s what it’s about. It’s to be go-givers and to give back to the community that’s been so good to us,” said Stevie Brown, the squad leader of AZ Subto.

Giving back in a season of giving we all can share in.