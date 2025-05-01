Family cares for rejected foal, continues legacy of Arizona flight attendant and horse breeder

Celinda Levno, a Phoenix-based flight attendant, was killed in a random attack in January in Colorado.

Before her untimely and tragic death, Levno was a horse breeder with aspirations of turning a foal, who hadn't even been born yet, into an Arabian show horse.

Friends have described Levno as a “true animal lover,” and promised “her love for horses will be carried on through all of us.”

In March, that special foal was born, but was rejected by its mother, leading to a variety of health concerns and issues for the young horse.

Levno's family has done all they can to keep the foal - and Levno's wish - alive, and are finally starting to see signs of optimism as they nurse the baby back to health.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke talked with Levno's family, who is overcoming adversity and carrying on the passionate horse breeder's legacy. Watch the full story in the video player above.

Levno's family had set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses, however, American Airlines ended up paying for it all.

Celinda had a wish to raise her baby horse, which encountered all kinds of challenges after birth.

So this old GoFundMe is now used to help fund the horse's medical expenses.