Eye clinic opens in Glendale to help kids receive affordable glasses

A new clinic has opened up in Glendale that is helping give families an opportunity for affordable eye care for children, from eye exams to glasses, free of charge.

EyeCare4Kids has been in the Valley for years providing affordable eye care, but now they have opened up an on-site clinic in Glendale.

The non-profit was recently able to open a brick and mortar location at the Alhambra Family Resource Center, off Maryland Avenue.

As of now, the location is only part-time as they are by appointments only. However, it has the ability to become a full-time clinic as more patients will need to be seen, and more doctors are available to volunteer their time.

EyeCare4Kids has a goal to help at least 100 students per month at their location, but that’s also dependent on staffing as the doctors are volunteer based.

The clinic will be available for students in the Alhambra district as well as also schools across the Phoenix area and Boys and Girls Clubs.

Rick Rios, an optometrist in Paradise Valley, is one of the doctors who volunteers his time at the clinic.

“80% of what we learn in school comes through your vision, and a lot of children who are misdiagnosed with learning disorders and behavior problems simply can’t see,” Rios said.

The clinic is located at 4432 W. Maryland Avenue, which is located near 43rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale.

Click here to learn more or call the Alhambra Family Resource Center at: 602-242-5828

